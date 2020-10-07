Reliable internet, computers, and a quiet place for online exams

Since March, Learning Technology Solutions is proud to have served over 1,000 students with the laptop and hotspot loaner program, providing them with the technology tools they need to continue their education at UIC during these unprecedented times.

Following the closing of our laptop and hotspot loaner program for the fall semester on Sept. 18, we wanted to update you on alternate resources available to students who may need a device, internet connection or a quiet space to take exams.

Equipment and quiet place available at the UIC Daley Library

Students may reserve a computer or simply a quiet place at UIC Daley Library. Respondus Monitor is now available in the computers on all floors. Reservation is required in advance: https://libcal.uic.edu/r

Financial support is available via:

CARES Act funding* is available to students that a) are financial aid eligible and b) have had a change in the financial aid information reported this year due to COVID. Learn more at: financialaid.uic.edu/faq and at: financialaid.uic.edu/aid-process/change-of-financial-situation



Short-term equipment loan available from Learning Technology Solutions

Students may request a short term, three-day laptop loan from Learning Technology Solutions. Please note that limited inventory is subject to availability and that equipment must be picked up and returned in person. Email LTS@uic.edu to confirm availability and request equipment. Learn more at: accc.uic.edu/services/teaching-learning/equipment-lending/short-term-lending



* Please note that CARES Act funding is not managed by UIC LTS.

Contact LTS@uic.edu with any questions or concerns.