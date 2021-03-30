REMINDER: Faculty Equity Committee Survey on Work/Life Balance Pre- and Post-Stay at Home Order

Dear Faculty,

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting State of Illinois issued “Stay at Home” order has impacted faculty members at the University of Illinois at Chicago. However, just what that impact is, and who will be most affected is not clear.

An important step in supporting faculty is to understand what changes have helped or hindered our faculty. To gather this information, the Faculty Equity Committee has created a brief survey designed to help us gain an understanding by learning about faculty perspectives and experiences related to their work/life balance before and after the Stay at Home order.

Your participation and responses will be strictly confidential and will not be part of any academic, medical, employment or disciplinary record. No individual or departmental level information will be reported. This survey is completely voluntary. You do not have to participate in this survey. If you choose to participate, you may skip any question you do not feel comfortable answering. You may exit the survey at any time. While online privacy can never be fully guaranteed, privacy and confidentiality will be protected to the extent that it is technologically possible.

If you work in the College of Medicine or College of Nursing, you may have been requested to fill this survey out in the past. Much time has now passed so please do fill it out again now.

Completing the questionnaire should take less than 10 minutes. If you have any questions about the survey or if you experience any difficulty in completing this survey, please contact Anna Pasillas-Santoyo in the Office of Institutional Research at apasil1@uic.edu

If you have questions about your rights as a study subject; including questions, concerns, complaints, or if you feel you have not been treated according to the description in this form; or to offer input you may call the UIC Office for the Protection of Research Subjects (OPRS) at 312-996-1711 or 1-866-789-6215 (toll-free) or e-mail OPRS at uicirb@uic.edu.

The results of this study will be provided to Provost Susan Poser and Vice Chancellor Robert Barish to help inform administrative decisions with faculty equity in mind as we move forward throughout and beyond this pandemic.

Thank you in advance for your help with this important study!

https://www.redcap.ihrp.uic.edu/surveys/?s=L9ED7D3MMR

Sincerely,

Barbara Risman

Faculty Equity Committee Co-Chair

Brooke Shipley

Faculty Equity Committee Co-Chair

With Support From:

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Barbara Risman

brisman@uic.edu