REMINDER: General Education Conference at UIC – Register Now

Dear Colleagues,

Earlier this month I announced that there will be a mini-conference in March as part of a series of activities that we have organized ahead of a review of the general education program at UIC.

I am pleased to share the names of the faculty and administrators who will be joining us on March 6 to share their experiences, provide their perspectives, and engage with our campus. Each of them comes from an R1 university that has recently adopted new approaches to its general education program. They are:

Ian Baucom

Buckner W. Clay Dean of Arts and Sciences

University of Virginia

Melody Bowdon

Associate Vice Provost, Division of Student Learning and Academic Success

Associate Dean, College of Undergraduate Studies

University of Central Florida

Andrew J. Perrin

Director, Institute for the Arts and Humanities

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

David A. Reingold

Justin S. Morrill Dean of Liberal Arts

Purdue University

This event will take place on Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in room 605, Student Center East. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided. More details about the program coming soon.

If you would like to attend this event, pre-registration is required. Please register by Tuesday, March 3rd at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/GeneralEducationConference

Due to limited space, registration will close once capacity is met.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu