Reminder: Non-tenure track faculty can apply for professional development fellowship

The Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs invite non-tenure track faculty to apply for the Non-Tenure Track Faculty Professional Development Fellowship Pilot Program for spring 2025. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 29, at 11:59 p.m.

The fellowship aims to increase the value of non-tenure track faculty to UIC through opportunities for professional renewal, educational travel, study, formal training or other professionally valuable experiences, not as a reward for service.

Colleges are eligible for resources to help cover the cost for the release of teaching of a non-tenure track faculty member who is awarded a fellowship. Open applications are only for the spring 2025 term.

The Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs will manage the fellowships. Applicants are encouraged to consult with the office for assistance preparing their submissions.

A virtual information session will be held on Friday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m. Register to attend the virtual session.

For more information or any questions about this program, please contact Elizabeth Houlihan at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

