Reminder: Proposals due April 5 for open educational resources faculty incentive program

Dear colleagues,

This is a reminder that the 2024-2025 deadline to submit a proposal for the Open Education Resources Incentive Program is April 5, 2024. The funding for this program encourages faculty to use open educational textbooks and other open resources as alternatives to traditional textbooks for undergraduate courses. The program is part of UIC’s student success initiative and was developed in response to student concerns about the high cost of course materials.

This cycle, up to $40,000 will be available to UIC faculty who teach undergraduates. To qualify to participate in the program, faculty must adopt or adapt existing open educational resources or create openly licensed material. Faculty can apply for a portion of this fund by submitting a proposal outlining how they plan to adopt, adapt or create open educational resources in courses. Awards will be announced by the end of April.

The program is sponsored by the Office of the Provost and the University Library. You can find more information about open textbooks and the incentive program, plus instructions on how to apply, on the library’s webpage about the program. For questions, contact Sandy De Groote, head of assessment and scholarly communications, at sgroote@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Rhea Ballard-Thrower

University Librarian and Dean of the Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Sandy De Groote

sgroote@uic.edu