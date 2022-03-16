Reminder: Registration for students to present at UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2022 closes in one week

The 2022 UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 6, at the UIC Dorin Forum (725 W. Roosevelt Road).

This important campuswide event, sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research, the Honors College, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, the University Library, the Urban Health Program and the Center for Clinical and Translational Science, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines.

If you are an undergraduate student who is involved in research or creative inquiry projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member or supervisor, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work.

Undergraduate students: Register to present at the URF.

Registration for student presenters will remain open through Tuesday, March 22.

Further details on the event can be found on the Undergraduate Research Forum website. Please contact urf@uic.edu if you have any questions.

For more information, please contact:

Undergraduate Research Forum Planning Team

urf@uic.edu