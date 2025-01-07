Reminder: Spring 2025 U-PASS+ program
Dear UIC students:
UIC students who opt into U-PASS have the option to add Metra Rail as part of the U-PASS+ program. This will allow unlimited rides across any line except the Southshore line, providing UIC students with unprecedented access to the Chicagoland area and beyond.
For U-PASS+ details and to add Metra Rail, visit go.uic.edu/UPASSplus.
For Spring 2025, the CTA U-PASS and U-PASS+ are available for all students taking at least six credit hours.
- Spring U-PASS and U-PASS+ will be active from Jan. 8 – May 14, 2025 (dates for the UIC College of Medicine are Jan. 1 – Apr. 30, and the UIC College of Dentistry is Jan. 1 – May 7).
- The deadline to opt in for the Spring 2025 U-PASS and U-PASS+ is Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
- After Feb. 2, you cannot change your opt-in status for the duration of the Spring session. No exceptions can be made for missing the opt-in deadline.
- Students who drop below six credit hours before the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
- Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
- Fees:
- Spring 2025 U-PASS (CTA) is $163 for most students (UIC College of Medicine is $175)
- Spring 2025 U-PASS+ (CTA + Metra) is $349 for most students (UIC College of Medicine is $366)
We encourage all students to review their current opt-in status to confirm it is set accordingly at go.uic.edu/spring_upass. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.
Thank you,
UIC ID Center Team
idcenter@uic.edu
