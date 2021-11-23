Reminder: The Roundtable: A Conversation with Fiona Hill on the Dangers of Populism

Dear students, faculty and staff,

As a reminder, the first edition of The Roundtable will take place virtually on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 2-3 p.m. This edition of The Roundtable, which is co-sponsored by the UIC Department of Political Science, will focus on the dangers of populism, featuring Fiona Hill, PhD, Robert Bosch Senior Fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. Fiona Hill served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council from 2017-2019. Katharine Floros, PhD, UIC Political Science faculty member, will moderate the discussion and Q&A. To learn more about Fiona Hill watch this brief PBS video.

Advanced registration is required. The Zoom connection information will be emailed to all registered participants the morning of Thursday, Dec. 2. Please register no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1.

I look forward to joining you at The Roundtable for an engaging conversation on Dec. 2!

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs