Reminder: The Roundtable — ‘Secret Identities: Exploring Student Identity and Social Justice through Comic Books in Higher Education’

As a reminder, this academic year’s first edition of the The Roundtable will take place virtually Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3-4:30 p.m.

This edition of The Roundtable, entitled “Secret Identities: Exploring Student Identity and Social Justice through Comic Books in Higher Education,” will feature Mark Martell, PhD, executive director of the UIC Asian American Resource and Cultural Center, Co-PI of the UIC AANAPISI Initiative, and interim director of the UIC Gender and Sexuality Center. Professor Martell teaches in the College of Education and the Global Asian Studies Program, along with the Honors College, where he is also a faculty fellow. Professor Martell has presented his academic work related to comic books, superheroes and identity at San Diego Comic-Con. He is the author of several articles and chapters on the subjects at the intersection of race, gender, comics and Asian American topics.

Lauren DeJulio Bell, Honors College instructor, academic advisor and program specialist, will moderate a faculty panel discussion, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

Advanced registration is required. The Zoom connection information will be emailed to all registered participants the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22. Please register no later than Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Please join us at The Roundtable for an exciting conversation!

