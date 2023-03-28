Reminder: Undergraduate Research Forum Student Registration and Judge Sign-up Will Close Next Week

Sign-up now for the UIC Undergraduate Research Forum; Registration for undergraduate student presenters and faculty/staff/graduate student judges will close next week!

The 2023 UIC Undergraduate Research Forum (URF) will take place on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the UIC Dorin Forum (725 W. Roosevelt Rd.).

This important campus-wide event, sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research & External Fellowships, Office of the Provost, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, Office of the Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs, the Honors College and the University Library, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines.

If you are an undergraduate student who is involved in research or creative inquiry projects on campus under the direction of a UIC faculty member or other project supervisor, please consider attending the Undergraduate Research Forum to present your work.

Undergraduate students can register online to present at URF. Registration for student presenters will close Monday, April 3, 2023.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers, and graduate students: Please consider volunteering your time and expertise to serve as a judge for the event. Judges play a crucial role in the success of the event and the student presenters and event organizers are grateful for the service you provide.

Faculty, staff, postdoc researchers, and graduate students can register to serve as a judge at URF. Registration for judges will close Friday, April 7, 2023.

Further details on the event can be found on the Undergraduate Research Forum website. Please contact our@uic.edu if you have any questions.

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcalá

ralcal3@uic.edu