REMINDER: Virtual Campus-Wide E+W Mixer – TODAY from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Students and Staff,

Please join us for a special campus-wide edition of the E+W Mixer Series today, Monday, July 6th from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic is Students’ Perspectives: The Murder of George Floyd, Systemic Racism and UIC, and it will feature brief presentations by UIC student leaders who will share their thoughts. Following these presentations, there will be a moderated conversation with students, faculty and staff in attendance.

The UIC student presenters are:

Sarah Agamah

Graduate Student, College of Medicine

Prevail Bonga

Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kimberly Cross

Law Student, UIC John Marshall Law School

Alexis Grant

Graduate Student, School of Public Health

Ashaley Hassel

Undergraduate Student, College of Business Administration

Wasan Kumar

Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Keyana Robinson

Undergraduate Student, College of Business Administration

Ash Stephens

Graduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Courtney Washington

Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

I encourage you to take this opportunity to be in dialogue with our students about these critical issues.

Monday, July 6th

4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Join the Zoom Meeting:

All campus community members are welcome to attend.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

