REMINDER: Virtual Campus-Wide E+W Mixer – TODAY from 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Students and Staff,
Please join us for a special campus-wide edition of the E+W Mixer Series today, Monday, July 6th from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic is Students’ Perspectives: The Murder of George Floyd, Systemic Racism and UIC, and it will feature brief presentations by UIC student leaders who will share their thoughts. Following these presentations, there will be a moderated conversation with students, faculty and staff in attendance.
The UIC student presenters are:
Sarah Agamah
Graduate Student, College of Medicine
Prevail Bonga
Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Kimberly Cross
Law Student, UIC John Marshall Law School
Alexis Grant
Graduate Student, School of Public Health
Ashaley Hassel
Undergraduate Student, College of Business Administration
Wasan Kumar
Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Keyana Robinson
Undergraduate Student, College of Business Administration
Ash Stephens
Graduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Courtney Washington
Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
I encourage you to take this opportunity to be in dialogue with our students about these critical issues.
Monday, July 6th
4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Join the Zoom Meeting:
https://uic.zoom.us/j/98571299789?pwd=Y29mZEtSVXZQa0RSU25SSDJZTC8rdz09
Meeting ID: 985 7129 9789
Password: E+WMixer29
All campus community members are welcome to attend.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
