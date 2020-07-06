REMINDER: Virtual Campus-Wide E+W Mixer – TODAY from 4:30-6:00 p.m.

July 6, 2020

Dear Faculty, Students and Staff,

Please join us for a special campus-wide edition of the E+W Mixer Series  today, Monday, July 6th from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic is Students’ Perspectives: The Murder of George Floyd, Systemic Racism and UIC, and it will feature brief presentations by UIC student leaders who will share their thoughts. Following these presentations, there will be a moderated conversation with students, faculty and staff in attendance.

The UIC student presenters are:

Sarah Agamah
Graduate Student, College of Medicine

Prevail Bonga
Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Kimberly Cross
Law Student, UIC John Marshall Law School

Alexis Grant
Graduate Student, School of Public Health

Ashaley Hassel
Undergraduate Student, College of Business Administration

Wasan Kumar
Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Keyana Robinson
Undergraduate Student, College of Business Administration

Ash Stephens
Graduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Courtney Washington
Undergraduate Student, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

I encourage you to take this opportunity to be in dialogue with our students about these critical issues.

Monday, July 6th
4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Join the  Zoom Meeting:
https://uic.zoom.us/j/98571299789?pwd=Y29mZEtSVXZQa0RSU25SSDJZTC8rdz09

Meeting ID: 985 7129 9789
Password: E+WMixer29

All campus community members are welcome to attend.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser
Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

