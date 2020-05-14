REMINDER: Virtual E+W Faculty Research Mixer – May 18 from 4:30-6 p.m. on COVID-19 Research

Dear Colleagues,

Please join us for a special zoom edition of the E+W Faculty Research Mixer Series on Monday, May 18 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The topic of the Mixer is COVID-19 Research and it will feature brief presentations from the following UIC faculty who are currently researching the virus or pandemic in some capacity:

Gang Cheng

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering

College of Engineering

Petr Král

Professor, Department of Chemistry

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Jerry Krishnan

Professor of Medicine and Public Health

Executive Director, Institute of Healthcare Delivery Design

College of Medicine and School of Public Health

Farzad Mashayek

Professor and Head, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

College of Engineering

Richard Novak

Harry F. Dowling Professor of Medicine

Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases

College of Medicine

Igor Paprotny

Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

College of Engineering

Gregory Thatcher

Hans W. Vahlteich Chair of Medicinal Chemistry

Director, UICentre

Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Pharmacognosy

College of Pharmacy

Following the presentations, there will be a moderated Q&A. This Mixer will take place via Zoom, so it is BYOB.

Monday, May 18

4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

https://uic.zoom.us/j/95547128139?pwd=SGZIcm1WNWh5Slg2cFo2SmUvSnB4Zz09

Meeting ID: 955 4712 8139

Password: 1C$Cacf?

Given the number of faculty members that have dedicated their time and expertise to research the topic of COVID-19, we will be hosting a second virtual E+W Research Mixer Covid-19 and Community Engagement on Tuesday, May 26 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. More information to come.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu