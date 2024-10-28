Reminder: Webtools Email+ retires on Nov. 1

This is a reminder that general use of Webtools Email+ for UIC users will end on Friday, Nov. 1.

For the next phase of UIUC’s retirement of Webtools for UIC , the ability to send general email marketing and communications will end on Friday, Nov. 1. UIC users will no longer have the option to send emails to their own lists using Email+.

All UIC emails previously sent through Email+ will still be accessible and will follow the normal Webtools policy for running reports and data retention. Please see the Webtools Policy page for specific timeframes.

Email+ will continue to be used for Foundation emails to TED lists: While general use of Webtools will be retired for UIC, Webtools Email+ will continue to be the required tool for all communications sent to TED-generated lists. Read the University of Illinois Foundation’s announcement here.

Emma Email Marketing platform is officially launching: The Emma Email Marketing platform is officially launching as UIC’s primary platform for creating and sending mass marketing emails. This platform does not replace Microsoft Outlook for day-to-day email communications or other emails tools to send emails to Listservs and other distribution lists.

For more information, please contact: Heather Volkel at smcs@uic.edu.