Report release: Teaching Remotely at UIC During COVID-19

Based on an Educause survey, ACCC launched a survey in late spring to identify instructors’ greatest challenges and successes in teaching remotely, and to better understand how UIC could best support faculty and students.

One of the most common concerns faculty had with teaching remotely was a diminished learning experience and challenges keeping students engaged, and in the report you will find that several instructors shared online pedagogy tips, suggestions on how to keep students engaged and what communication tools they liked best.

See what over 300 instructors said about their experiences teaching remotely this past spring semester, and how ACCC rose to the challenge to provide the needed technology resources. This survey report shares the survey data and analysis, key findings, online learning resources and instructor suggestions for their peers.

go.uic.edu/2020-Teaching-Remotely-Survey-Report

ACCC is continuously seeking ways to improve its service offerings, enhance the client experience and support the UIC Community to achieve academic excellence. We want to sincerely thank the faculty members that took the time to complete this survey and volunteered for a follow-up interview.