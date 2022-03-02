Report your address if working outside Illinois

The Working Outside of Illinois Policy is a new University of Illinois System policy that provides guidelines to employees if they have been approved to work outside Illinois.

If you have received approval to work outside Illinois, your assistance in completing the following steps is required:

Update the “Address/Contact Information” section in My Profile that is located in My UI Info. This step does not need to be completed if you were recently hired and the address was electronically submitted during the onboarding process. If you have not done so already, complete and submit the Certification of Working Outside the State of Illinois. If you have not done so already, complete and submit the appropriate Tax Withholding Allowance Certificate if working within the United States but outside of Illinois. If you are a resident of a reciprocal state (Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin), complete Form IL W-5-NR. Contact University Payroll & Benefits with questions. If you are unsure if you have submitted the appropriate tax documents, please check with University Payroll and Benefits via the Service Portal.

Please note that this policy does not apply to temporary changes in work locations of less than 60 cumulative days within a calendar year. If you have multiple residences, this policy applies only if the primary work location is not in Illinois.