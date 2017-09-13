Research Participants Wanted
Do you smoke or vape?
Our research group is looking for smokers, who have also used e-cigarettes and would be interested in helping us learn more about how, when, and where people use e-cigarettes. We want to learn more about smokers’ experiences with non-cigarette tobacco products and how their use fits into their daily lives.
Participants in the study will complete interviews daily on a handheld computer for 7-days on two occasions over a 12-month period; participants will also complete two questionnaires and brief email surveys as part of the study. Study visits will be held at the Institute for Health Research & Policy at UIC. Participants will be compensated for their time.
To participate you must be:
- 18 years of age or older
- Someone who smokes traditional cigarettes, and has used an e-cigarette
- Willing to carry a handheld computer and complete short surveys for 7 days
- Be able to complete questionnaires in person at our UIC research office
If you are interested in participating, please complete a short online survey to determine if you are eligible.
You can access the survey at: https://go.uic.edu/UICTobaccoStudy
Call the UIC Tobacco Research Group at (312) 996-4528, if you have any questions about the study.
Principal Investigator:
Dr. Robin Mermelstein, Ph.D.,
Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy
University of Illinois at Chicago
1747 West Roosevelt Road
Chicago, IL 60608
For more information, please contact:
Amy Sporer
UICTobacco@uic.edu
