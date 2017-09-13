Research Participants Wanted

Do you smoke or vape?

Our research group is looking for smokers, who have also used e-cigarettes and would be interested in helping us learn more about how, when, and where people use e-cigarettes. We want to learn more about smokers’ experiences with non-cigarette tobacco products and how their use fits into their daily lives.

Participants in the study will complete interviews daily on a handheld computer for 7-days on two occasions over a 12-month period; participants will also complete two questionnaires and brief email surveys as part of the study. Study visits will be held at the Institute for Health Research & Policy at UIC. Participants will be compensated for their time.

To participate you must be:

18 years of age or older

Someone who smokes traditional cigarettes, and has used an e-cigarette

Willing to carry a handheld computer and complete short surveys for 7 days

Be able to complete questionnaires in person at our UIC research office

If you are interested in participating, please complete a short online survey to determine if you are eligible.

You can access the survey at: https://go.uic.edu/UICTobaccoStudy

Call the UIC Tobacco Research Group at (312) 996-4528, if you have any questions about the study.

Principal Investigator:

Dr. Robin Mermelstein, Ph.D.,

Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy

University of Illinois at Chicago

1747 West Roosevelt Road

Chicago, IL 60608

For more information, please contact:

Amy Sporer

UICTobacco@uic.edu