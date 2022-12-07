Research participants wanted

Do you use tobacco and cannabis?

Our research group is looking for users of both tobacco and cannabis to learn more about how young adults use tobacco and cannabis.

The UIC Tobacco Research Group has a research study that may be right for you. The study requires completing questionnaires and biweekly online surveys. Additionally, there are four in-person visits at our UIC research office over 12 months. Participants will also complete interviews daily on a handheld computer for 7 days on two occasions during the study. Participants will be paid for their time.

To participate, you must be:

18-25 years of age.

Someone who uses both tobacco and cannabis.

Willing to carry a handheld computer and complete short surveys for seven days on two occasions.

Able to attend study visits at our UIC research office.

If you are interested in participating, please complete a short online survey to determine if you are eligible.

Call the UIC Tobacco Research Group at 312-996-4528, if you have any questions about the study.

Principal Investigator:

Dr. Robin Mermelstein, PhD,

Director, Institute for Health Research and Policy

University of Illinois at Chicago

1747 West Roosevelt Road

Chicago, IL 60608

For more information, please contact:

Kathleen Diviak

TACStudy@uic.edu