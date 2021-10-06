Research resources and tools from ACER

Advanced Cyberinfrastructure for Education and Research provides the UIC research community with advanced computing resources, data infrastructure and research consulting services.

ACER would like to remind everyone of their fall 2021 training program schedule. ACER’s workshops and tutorials focus on key topics and tools in computational research and data science. Sessions this fall include:

Overview of research technologies at UIC

Hands-on introduction to supercomputing

Sessions on R and Python with a data science focus

Data visualization

Parallel programming

And more

A full list of events can be found on ACER’s events page, on which you may also register for a workshop. Because space is limited, please only register if you are able to attend, and register as soon as possible.