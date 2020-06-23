Research restart update

UIC is proud to continue critical work in the fight against COVID-19 in Illinois.

Our researchers are leading five IRB-approved and funded clinical trials for various vaccine and treatment modalities, and UIC researchers have been funded for several non-trial-based COVID research projects.

As the city and state move ahead with recovery plans, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, in concert with the Environmental Health and Safety Office, continues to oversee gradual return to research work on the UIC campus.

Non-human subjects research programs have already restarted, while we prepare to release paused human subject research in the upcoming weeks.

Please visit the OVCR site for additional information on the return to research processes. PIs working on human subject research projects are asked to complete the required re-start application forms here.