Research Study: Diabetes

1. Hypoglycemia in Type 1 Diabetes:

We are looking for volunteers with type 1 diabetes who are between the ages of 18 and 30 years to participate in a research study at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The purpose of this study is to determine the effect of a program designed to reduce fear of hypoglycemia in young adults with type 1 diabetes. You may qualify if you have had type 1 diabetes for at least one year, use an insulin pump and experience fear of hypoglycemia. Qualified participants will receive financial compensation at the completion of each study visit. Please call: Pam Martyn-Nemeth, 312-996-7903 or email: pmartyn@uic.edu, Department of Biobehavioral Health Science; College of Nursing – University of Illinois at Chicago.

2. Sleep in Type 1 Diabetes:

We are looking for volunteers with type 1 diabetes who are between the ages of 18 and 65 years to participate in a research study at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In this study we are looking at the relationship between diabetes and sleep. The purpose of this study is to test whether changing or improving sleep, improves glycemic control and reduces diabetic distress. You may qualify if you have had type 1 diabetes for at least one year, sleep on average less than 6.5 hours a night, and are interested in sleeping more. Qualified participants will receive financial compensation and a free Fitbit device for completing the entire study. Please call: Pam Martyn-Nemeth, 312-996-7903 or pmartyn@uic.edu, Department of Biobehavioral Health Science; College of Nursing – University of Illinois at Chicago.

3. Gestational Diabetes Mellitus: Influencing Metabolic and Cardiovascular Outcomes through Physical Activity

Investigators are conducting a research study on improving health outcomes through physical activity in women who have had gestational diabetes. You may quality for the study if you have had gestational diabetes during your last pregnancy; it has been 3-1 months since the birth of your child; and are between 18-45 years of age. Subjects will be reimbursed for parking and travel. For further information about this study, please call: Laurie Quinn PhD, RN (312-996-7906); Department of Biobehavioral Health Science; College of Nursing – University of Illinois at Chicago.

4. Men and Women with Type 1 Diabetes

The University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing and the Illinois Institute of Technology are conducting a research study to understand how glucose, physical activity and insulin are related in people with type 1 diabetes who use insulin pumps. The study will take place at the College of Nursing-University of Illinois at Chicago. You may quality for the study if you have type 1 diabetes, use an insulin pump and are between the ages of 18-60 years. Subjects will be reimbursed for time and travel. For further information about this study, please call: Laurie Quinn PhD, RN (312-996-7906); Department of Biobehavioral Health Science; College of Nursing – University of Illinois at Chicago.

