Research Study – Do you have PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) research study at UIC Institutional Review Board

Dr. Frank González from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UIC is seeking women diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) for a research study. The goal of this research study is to determine how treatment with a medication called Salsalate can improve the function of your ovaries, change your body’s insulin response to sugar (glucose), and reduce inflammation in your body triggered by certain components in the common diet.

You may be able to participate if:

You have been diagnosed with PCOS

You are healthy and aged 18-40

You currently have a BMI between 18-25 or 30-40

You have infrequent menstrual periods

You have excessive facial/body hair or acne

You are not pregnant

You do not take birth control pills or other sex hormones

For more information please contact the study coordinator:

PCOS_study@uic.edu

(312) 996-6675

UIC IRB #2017-0476

