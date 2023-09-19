Research study on how Mediterranean Diet, weight loss impact risk of colon cancer among African Americans
Researchers at UIC are doing a research study to learn more about how the Mediterranean Diet and weight loss affect colon cancer risk for African Americans. We are looking for participants who are 45-75 years old and are overweight.
This study may be a good fit for you if:
- You identify as Black or African American.
- You are between the ages of 45-75 years old.
- You are overweight with a Body Mass Index of 30-50.
- You are willing to change your diet and lifestyle.
If you decide to take part in the research study, you would:
- Come to UIC for a screening visit and up to three research visits and take part in 30-minute Zoom check-ins.
- Have your weight, height, body composition and calorie needs measured.
- Complete several surveys about health, diet and experiences.
- Undergo three blood draws.
- Collect three stool samples at home.
Participants will receive compensation $70-$100 for each of three data collection points once complete.
If interested, please contact our study team at 312-355-3894 or email bridgecrc@uic.edu.
