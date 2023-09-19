Research study on how Mediterranean Diet, weight loss impact risk of colon cancer among African Americans

Researchers at UIC are doing a research study to learn more about how the Mediterranean Diet and weight loss affect colon cancer risk for African Americans. We are looking for participants who are 45-75 years old and are overweight.

This study may be a good fit for you if:

You identify as Black or African American.

You are between the ages of 45-75 years old.

You are overweight with a Body Mass Index of 30-50.

You are willing to change your diet and lifestyle.

If you decide to take part in the research study, you would:

Come to UIC for a screening visit and up to three research visits and take part in 30-minute Zoom check-ins.

Have your weight, height, body composition and calorie needs measured.

Complete several surveys about health, diet and experiences.

Undergo three blood draws.

Collect three stool samples at home.

Participants will receive compensation $70-$100 for each of three data collection points once complete.

If interested, please contact our study team at 312-355-3894 or email bridgecrc@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

Lara Blumstein

(312)355-2328