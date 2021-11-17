Research study opportunity
You may be eligible to participate in a virtual, phone-based study that will help us to understand the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on certain communities.
No past or current diagnosis of COVID-19 is necessary. The study includes one to three phone calls. Eligible participants will be compensated for their time.
To learn more, call us at 855-494-3393 or send an email to breathe@uic.edu.
You may be eligible if you live in one of these neighborhoods:
|
Armour Square
|
Auburn Gresham
|
Austin
|
Brighton Park
|
Burnside
|
Chatham
|
Chicago Lawn
|
Douglas
|
East Garfield Park
|
Englewood
|
Fuller Park
|
Gage Park
|
Grand Boulevard
|
Greater Grand Crossing
|
Hermosa
|
Humboldt Park
|
Kenwood
|
Lower West Side
|
Near West Side
|
New City
|
North Lawndale
|
Oakland
|
Pullman
|
Riverdale
|
Rogers Park
|
South Chicago
|
South Deering
|
South Lawndale
|
South Shore
|
Uptown
|
Washington Park
|
West Englewood
|
West Garfield Park
|
West Pullman
|
Woodlawn
UIC IRB Protocol # 2021-0390
Principal Investigator: Jerry A. Krishnan, MD, PhD
For more information, please contact:
Breathe Chicago Center
Babara Predki and Yvette Cabada
Contact
