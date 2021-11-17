Research study opportunity

November 17, 2021

You may be eligible to participate in a virtual, phone-based study that will help us to understand the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on certain communities.

No past or current diagnosis of COVID-19 is necessary. The study includes one to three phone calls. Eligible participants will be compensated for their time.

To learn more, call us at 855-494-3393 or send an email to breathe@uic.edu.

You may be eligible if you live in one of these neighborhoods:

Armour Square

Auburn Gresham

Austin

Brighton Park

Burnside

Chatham

Chicago Lawn

Douglas

East Garfield Park

Englewood

Fuller Park

Gage Park

Grand Boulevard

Greater Grand Crossing

Hermosa

Humboldt Park

Kenwood

Lower West Side

Near West Side

New City

North Lawndale

Oakland

Pullman

Riverdale

Rogers Park

South Chicago

South Deering

South Lawndale

South Shore

Uptown

Washington Park

West Englewood

West Garfield Park

West Pullman

Woodlawn

UIC IRB Protocol # 2021-0390

Principal Investigator: Jerry A. Krishnan, MD, PhD

For more information, please contact:
Breathe Chicago Center

Babara Predki and Yvette Cabada

uicnews-staff@uic.edu

