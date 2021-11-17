Research study opportunity

Hello,

You may be eligible to participate in a virtual, phone-based study that will help us to understand the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on certain communities.

No past or current diagnosis of COVID-19 is necessary. The study includes one to three phone calls. Eligible participants will be compensated for their time.

To learn more, call us at 855-494-3393 or send an email to breathe@uic.edu.

You may be eligible if you live in one of these neighborhoods:

Armour Square Auburn Gresham Austin Brighton Park Burnside Chatham Chicago Lawn Douglas East Garfield Park Englewood Fuller Park Gage Park Grand Boulevard Greater Grand Crossing Hermosa Humboldt Park Kenwood Lower West Side Near West Side New City North Lawndale Oakland Pullman Riverdale Rogers Park South Chicago South Deering South Lawndale South Shore Uptown Washington Park West Englewood West Garfield Park West Pullman Woodlawn

UIC IRB Protocol # 2021-0390

Principal Investigator: Jerry A. Krishnan, MD, PhD