Research use of third-party licensed university technology

On behalf of the Office of Technology Management and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, we want to confirm our continued support of academic research and technology development by our faculty, even after a patent or copyrighted work is licensed to a third party. The university retains the right to develop and use patented technology or copyrighted work for academic research and teaching purposes, regardless of licensing status. We always support the exercise of that right by the research community.

For more information on technology transfer, please see the Office of Technology Management FAQ page, or feel free to email otm@uic.edu.

Suseelan Pookote, PhD

Senior Director, Office of Technology Management

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor of Research

