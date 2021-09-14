Have you been wondering what Respondus is or why some UIC instructors use it for assessments? Respondus LockDown Browser limits access to external sources while taking assessments, as one way to promote academic honesty.

Students can download and install the Respondus LockDown Browser and learn how to get started from this Respondus Quick Start Guide. Respondus also has a great introduction video that goes over the main aspects of the tool.

If you run into any problems while using Respondus, their tech support team can help. Just open a Support Ticket at respondus.com/support and you should get a speedy resolution to your problem.

If you have any questions about using Respondus in a course, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at LTS@uic.edu