Respondus access extended for FY21

UIC has secured an institution-wide license for Respondus LockDown Browser and Monitor through the Spring 2021 semester to assist faculty conducting exams in online classes.

These tools provide proctoring support to help ensure academic integrity on exams conducted remotely. Respondus LockDown Browser and Monitor are only available for exams published in Blackboard.

Please note, these tools are not currently available on Chromebooks, though Respondus is working to address this by the fall. We will inform the community of any enhancements or updates.

If you decide to use Respondus LockDown Browser and Monitor, we recommend adding a statement to your syllabus and practicing as if you were a student.

LockDown Browser is a custom browser that locks down the testing environment within Blackboard and restricts what students can do on their computers while taking assessments in a proctored environment. Functions such as copying, pasting, printing, right-click and screen capture are disabled. Access to other applications including messaging, screen-sharing, virtual machines and remote desktops is prevented. LockDown Browser is meant to be used in live proctoring situations.

Respondus Monitor is an add-on feature for LockDown Browser and uses a webcam to record exam sessions in non-proctored online environments. Video analytics flag suspicious behavior to determine which exam sessions may require review by instructors. Faculty have full control over the settings. Recorded sessions will be available in the LockDown Browser Dashboard in Blackboard for instructors to access.

Learn more about Respondus, and important factors to consider when using these tools for assessments: go.uic.edu/online-proctoring