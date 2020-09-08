Respondus functionality on Chromebooks: update

Chromebook operating systems currently do not support Respondus LockDown Browser or Respondus Monitor. As a result, students with Chromebooks are not able to take assessments that require the use of Lockdown Browser or Respondus Monitor in Blackboard.

Respondus has actively worked to make Respondus Monitor available for Chromebooks and has stated that a solution has been successfully identified, and will be made available in the coming weeks. ACCC will notify the UIC Community as soon as we have a release date. To learn more about Respondus tools and online proctoring, visit: go.uic.edu/online-proctoring