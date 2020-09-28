Title : Respondus: Implementing Online Assessment Within Blackboard

Date: Friday, Oct. 9 from 12-1 p.m.

This faculty-led webinar is part of the UIC Online Teaching Faculty Mentor initiative.

Description : Interested in learning how to use Respondus in your course to administer online assessments or tests? This Fall, Don Wink, Director of Undergraduate Studies and Professor in LAS’ Department of Chemistry, used Respondus LockdownBrowser and Respondus Monitor in his first-year Chemistry course. In this webinar, Don will walk you through his experience using Respondus and discuss how it fits within his course’s assessment system. The presentation will be followed by 30 minutes of Q&A.

Don will cover and answer your questions on the following:

Overview of Respondus LockdownBrowser and Respondus Monitor

Offering more lower-stakes assessments vs fewer higher-stakes assessments

Helping students become comfortable with using Respondus

Respondus outcomes & student responses

