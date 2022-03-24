Respondus Live Proctoring

Did you know that you can use Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate in conjunction with LockDown Browser to secure the online testing environment while you monitor students in real time?

Here is how it works:

You will need to schedule the exam time using your preferred video conferencing application (Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate). You will provide students with a start code for the online exam. Students will then minimize the meeting window, start LockDown Browser, and begin the test. You can watch students via the video conferencing system for the duration of the exam.

Instructor Live Proctoring does not record the student video, nor does it alert the instructor to suspicious events. These features are only available with Respondus Monitor, the automated proctoring solution. Once students have submitted their exams, they should exit out of LockDown Browser. They will then have full access to the meeting session.

How to get started:

Watch the Instructor Live Proctoring video to help you determine if this is a tool you might want to implement in your class. Follow the Instructor Quick Start Guide for Instructor Live Proctoring. Access Respondus support via the application or on the Respondus website. Consider practicing using Respondus before the real test and walk through the process with the students so that everyone has time to troubleshoot problems before the day of the test.

Please note that students will need to download and install the Respondus LockDown Browser before the scheduled exam. Please share the Student Quick Guide for Respondus LockDown Browser and Monitoring resource with your students.

If you have any questions regarding the use of Respondus or any other educational technology, request an appointment with one of the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence’s instructional designers or contact the CATE Support team at LTS@uic.edu.

