Respondus Monitor in beta for Chromebooks

A beta release of a new Chromebook extension for LockDown Browser is currently available for exams delivered in Blackboard Learn (Original view). This version of the LockDown Browser Chromebook extension also supports Respondus Monitor. During the beta period, instructors will need to allow the use of LockDown Browser for Chromebook on a per-exam basis.

Once you have created and deployed a test in your Blackboard course, you can configure it to require the Respondus LockDown Browser by going to “Control Panel > Course Tools > Respondus LockDown Browser.” This link also will lead you to the Respondus Monitor feature, which is optional, but must be used in conjunction with LockDown Browser. Consult the knowledge article How do I require Respondus Monitor for student testing? for further information.

There are some limitations and/or known problems with the beta version of LockDown Browser for Chromebook:

Quiz passwords (specified via the “optional password” field in the LockDown Browser Dashboard) aren’t currently supported

The “Early Exit” feature in LockDown Browser isn’t currently supported

LockDown Browser’s Calculator and Spreadsheet features aren’t currently supported

The extended keyboard functions (for adding symbols and special characters) isn’t currently available

LockDown Browser’s “Help Center” is currently unavailable

“Allow access to specific external web domains” option is currently not supported

Learn how to enable students with Chromebooks to use the beta release of Lockdown Browser so they can use Respondus Monitor here: answers.uillinois.edu/uic/106093