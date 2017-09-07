Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR) Workshop Series for Faculty and Postdoctoral Scientists: How to Handle FFP

Dear Colleagues,

The Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research is pleased to announce the next session in the Responsible Conduct of Research (RCR) Workshop Series. This monthly brown-bag lunch series addresses the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RCR training requirements (NOT-OD-10-019) for faculty and postdoctoral NIH grant awardees, including F32, K99/R00, K01, K08, K12, K23, and K24 awards.

This brown bag series is open to any interested faculty and postdoctoral scientists. In the next session, Dr. Richard Gemeinhart, Professor of Pharmaceutics and Bioengineering, Director of Graduate Studies, and UIC Research Integrity Officer will lead a discussion on How to Handle Falsification, Fabrication and Plagiarism (FFP):

Monday, September 11, 2017

12:00-1:00pm

College of Pharmacy 470 (PHAR 470)

If you plan to attend, please register for the course at OVCR LMS (http://go.uic.edu/rcrtraining).

The AY 2017-2018 session topics are available online (http://research.uic.edu/rcr-training-series) with each topic linked to the OVCR LMS for registration. If you need help with the LMS, please see the “Registration Instructions” section of this site (http://research.uic.edu/rcr-training-series).

For more information about faculty and postdoctoral scientist RCR training, please contact Dr. Rick Gemeinhart at rag@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Mitra Dutta,

PhD Vice Chancellor for Research

UIC Distinguished Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

For more information, please contact:

Rick Gemeinhart

rag@uic.edu