Resumption of civil service testing

On Oct. 19, 2020, UIC Human Resources resumed testing of applicants for Civil Service positions. UIC HR partnered with UIC Technology Solutions (formerly ACCC) to utilize a computer lab in Student Center East. This has allowed for testing more applicants while maintaining social distancing in each testing session. Over the past three weeks, tests have been administered to approximately 205 applicants. The first priority was testing employees who had been provisionally hired to meet the needs of the campus and UI Health. UIC HR will continue testing other positions that have been on hold for testing and for new recruitments.

For questions about the resumption of testing, please contact Cheri Canfield at cheric@uic.edu.