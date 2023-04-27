Retirement planning at UIC is virtual
Dear colleagues,
Retirement planning at UIC starts early and is now virtual, making information and links available to you 24/7 as you prepare.
You will find resources and information on these key websites:
- Visit the UIC HR Retirement page to find timelines, action items and links to important websites to help you prepare for your post-working days.
- Find planning tools and information on the University of Illinois System Human Resources website’s Retirement and Investment Plans page.
- The State Universities Retirement System website offers information, forms, FAQs, a retirement preparation checklist and videos.
Check out these resources today,
Cheri Canfield
Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources
For more information, please contact:
Laurie Schellenberger
lschell3@uic.edu