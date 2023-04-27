Retirement planning at UIC is virtual

Dear colleagues,

Retirement planning at UIC starts early and is now virtual, making information and links available to you 24/7 as you prepare.

You will find resources and information on these key websites:

Visit the UIC HR Retirement page to find timelines, action items and links to important websites to help you prepare for your post-working days.

Find planning tools and information on the University of Illinois System Human Resources website’s Retirement and Investment Plans page.

The State Universities Retirement System website offers information, forms, FAQs, a retirement preparation checklist and videos.

Check out these resources today,

Cheri Canfield

Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

Laurie Schellenberger

lschell3@uic.edu