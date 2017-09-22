Retiring or separating from the university?

UIC employees may be eligible to defer a portion of their vacation and/or compensable sick leave payouts to their University 403(b) and/or State 457 retirement accounts when separating or retiring from the university.

To defer your payout, contact University Payroll and Benefits (UPB), at least 60 days prior to your last day of employment. Contact UPB at benefits@uillinois.edu or 312-996-7200, or visit the office at 809 S. Marshfield Ave. 1st Floor.