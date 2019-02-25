Retiring or separating from the university?

UIC employees may be eligible to defer a portion of their vacation and/or compensable sick leave payouts to their University 403(b) and/or State 457 retirement accounts when separating or retiring from the university.

To defer your payout, contact University Payroll & Benefits (UPB), at least 60 days prior to your last day of employment. Contact UPB at benefits@uillinois.edu or 312-996-7200, or visit the office at 809 S. Marshfield Ave. 1st Floor.

View Leave Payout for more information.