Review your courses marked as ‘Archived SU22’

The policy to restore courses from UIC Blackboard is changing to protect student data. Courses will continue to be available and visible in your Blackboard’s My Course page for a period of three years after the course was offered. After that period, courses are flagged for archival and then archived by default every June 1. Once a course is archived, the content is no longer available for instructors.

Opting out of the archival process

Instructors or those with a course administration role are able to opt out of archiving by removing the Archived SU22 from the course name. If you wish to keep access from Blackboard My Courses to any of the courses marked for this June archival and don’t know how to modify the name of the course, please email at LTS@uic.edu and request that the course(s) be excluded from archival.

Restoring a course

Courses no longer visible in Blackboard can be restored on a case-by-case basis. Restoring a course takes time and resources, therefore, CATE-LTS asks that instructors take time to review their old courses every year in order to preserve a local copy of any course content they wish to reuse.

Instructors can request a Course Restoration for any of the following reasons:

Academic integrity investigation. Access to student records for a registrar/dean approved reason. Student grade dispute.

Effective June 1, requesting restoration of a course to retrieve a document or link in courses archived will not be a valid reason to request restoration of an archived course. Please plan ahead or ask CATE-LTS for help.

Getting Help

If you have questions about how to keep a local copy of the content in your Blackboard courses, please request an appointment with one of CATE’s Instructional Designers.

For more information on Blackboard archives or if you need help with any of the educational technologies centrally managed, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence LTS Support team at LTS@uic.edu.

Follow CATE on Twitter.