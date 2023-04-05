Join UIC Law for an exciting two-day immersive experience where you will explore what it is like to be a student and professional in the legal field. Utilizing UIC Law’s ABCs (Academic Achievement, Belonging, and Communication) as pillars for student success, the goal of the Rising Attorneys Inclusive Summer Experience (R.A.I.S.E) is to provide access, information and an opportunity to students interested in impacting their communities by using a law degree to promote social justice. Prospective students will get to immerse themselves in the law field with hands-on experiences like:

Putting your lawyering skills to the test by participating in a mock trial and class.

Gaining real-world industry knowledge with a visit and reception at one of Chicago’s prestigious law firms.

Learning insights and tips for a successful law school experience from past and current law students.

Upon completion of the R.A.I.S.E program, participants will receive a certificate of completion and gift card. Students must attend all sessions in order to receive their certificate and gift card.



Visit the R.A.I.S.E webpage to view eligibility guidelines, important dates and deadlines, and to access the R.A.I.S.E questionnaire. The deadline to complete the questionnaire has been extended to April 7 to be considered for the program.

For more information, please contact:

Rebekah Garrett

Law-RAISE@uic.edu