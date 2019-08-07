Rockford campus receives beautification award

The UIC College of Medicine campus in Rockford is among the winners of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Business is Blooming program.

The winners who further the efforts of Forest City Beautiful and aim to enhance the Rockford region by beautifying their storefronts and entrances to their businesses. Business is Blooming exists to build a culture of community involvement and visually appealing environments in Rockford.

Now in its third year, the Business is Blooming program expanded the boundaries by more than doubling the geographic area of businesses who could participate to include businesses east of Alpine. A team of ten judges visited the exterior grounds of selected businesses to be considered for this designation. Out of more than 40 businesses, seven were chosen in select categories, with the Rockford campus winning the “Returning Champion” category.