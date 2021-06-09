Safe Links spam protection now available in Gmail

Part of Microsoft’s Defender platform, Safe Links helps better protect the UIC Community from malicious links sent via email. In addition to protection for Microsoft Office Online and desktop versions, Safe Links is now also available for UIC Gmail.

When a link in an Outlook or Gmail email or Microsoft Office document is clicked, Safe Links performs a scan to determine if the link is malicious. Safe Links also scans any documents available on that link at the time of click to prevent malicious file downloads to your system.

If the URL leads to an attachment, the attachment will be scanned for malware. If the URL is identified as insecure, you will be taken to a page displaying a warning message. The hyperlink in every email that you receive will be rewritten and appear differently than they are currently displayed.

Learn more about Safe Links and how it works.