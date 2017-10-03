Safer Sex Fest in Space launches Wednesday, October 4th at 1:00pm

Regardless of which interplanetary system you decide to have sex in; it should always be Safe Sex!

Find out how to make that happen by joining the Safer Sex Fest Party! Get Free “Fueled by Wellness” t-shirts, smoothies, and popcorn. Supplies are limited.

Your passport to outer space awaits you!

Wednesday October 4, 2017

1:00pm – 4:00pm

Student Center East Tower, Room 605

Registered UIC Students must swipe i-card to attend.

Sex Starts and Continues With Consent

Sponsored by The Wellness Center, a department of UIC Student Affairs.

The Wellness Center

http://wellnesscenter.uic.edu

312-413-2120

For more information, please contact:

Carol Petersen

carolp@uic.edu