Safer Sex Fest in Space launches Wednesday, October 4th at 1:00pm
Regardless of which interplanetary system you decide to have sex in; it should always be Safe Sex!
Find out how to make that happen by joining the Safer Sex Fest Party! Get Free “Fueled by Wellness” t-shirts, smoothies, and popcorn. Supplies are limited.
Your passport to outer space awaits you!
Wednesday October 4, 2017
1:00pm – 4:00pm
Student Center East Tower, Room 605
Registered UIC Students must swipe i-card to attend.
Sex Starts and Continues With Consent
Sponsored by The Wellness Center, a department of UIC Student Affairs.
For more information, please contact:
Carol Petersen
carolp@uic.edu
