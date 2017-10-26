Saturday: Media Invited to UIC Campaign Launch

More than 700 University of Illinois at Chicago friends, alumni and donors will gather for the university’s fundraising campaign launch event.

UIC students, supporters, alumni and leadership will share their inspirational stories at a high-energy rally to celebrate recent accomplishments and unveil the monetary goal for “IGNITE: The Campaign for UIC.”

The university will also formally launch the new UIC Alumni Association.

WHAT:

The launch will include performances by the UIC Pep Band and Cheer Squad, inspiring speakers, video, major gift announcements, and lighting of the UIC Flame.

An after-party reception will feature music by UIC alumnus and Grammy-nominated musician and singer Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues.

WHEN & WHERE:

Saturday, Oct. 28

Launch Rally

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Program begins at 5:30 p.m.

UIC Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave.

Launch After Party

7 to 8:30 p.m.

Harrison Field, corner of Harrison St. and Halsted St.

DETAILS:

Media are invited to attend the rally and reception. A mult box will be available at the media area located at the entrance to section 209 in the UIC Pavilion. Mult box connections are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Media parking will be available in the Harrison Street Parking Structure, 1100 W. Harrison St., or at the rear of the UIC Pavilion on W. Congress Parkway. To print a parking pass for the Harrison Street Parking Structure, visit go.uic.edu/campaign

The event will be live streamed at: http://advance.uic.edu/ignite-campaign-uic-alumni-association-launch-celebration-livestream/