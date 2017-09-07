Save $35 on UIC Nonprofit Management Fall Session 2 Courses
Improve your nonprofit management skills this Fall!
Whether you volunteer for a nonprofit organization or are considering working for one, UIC’s online Certificate in Nonprofit Management (CNM) program will help you quickly grow your nonprofit management skills and your professional network.
University of Illinois alumni, employees, and current degree-seeking students are eligible for a $35 discount off each CNM course fee. Choose from:
Social Media Strategies for Nonprofits
Discover How to Expand Your Brand and Reach
Strategic Management: Planning for Today’s Realities and Tomorrow’s Probabilities
Develop a Solid Plan and Manage Success
Building Profitable Donor Relationships That Last
How to Attract and Cultivate Individual Donors
To save on Fall Session 2 courses now, visit the CNM website at https://go.uic.edu/CNMcourses
For more information or help in deciding which course is right for you, contact the CNM advisors at cnm@uic.edu or (312) 355-0423.
We look forward to hearing from you, and to seeing you in class this Fall!
Certificate in Nonprofit Management Online Admissions Team
University of Illinois at Chicago
(312) 355-0423
cnm@uic.edu
