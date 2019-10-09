SAVE THE DATE: OCT. 23, 2019. UIC Wim Wiewel Lecture with Bill Daley
SAVE THE DATE: OCTOBER 23, 2019.
Faculty, staff and students are invited to the
UIC Wim Wiewel Lecture on Economic Development.
Guest Speaker: William M. Daley, UIC John Marshall Law School ’75
William M. Daley is Vice Chairman of BNY Mellon. Mr. Daley was Chief of Staff to President Obama from 2011-2012 and Secretary of Commerce during the Clinton administration from 1997-2000.
The UIC Wim Wiewel Lecture on Economic Development is made available by a gift to the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs and College of Business Administration. This event is co-sponsored by the University Library and the John Marshall Law School.
UIC Academic and Residential Complex (ARC), RM 137
940 W. Harrison Street
Doors open at 4:00 p.m. Lecture begins at 4:15 p.m.
Reception following the lecture.
Lecture and reception are free with RSVP.
Invitation following. For Information: jennys@uic.edu or (312) 413-8088
For more information, please contact:
Jenny Sweeney
jennys@uic.edu
(312) 413-8088
Contact
Categories