Save the date: U of I System symposium on literacy and democracy

Mark your calendar for Aug. 20-21, 2024, to join the University of Illinois System in a celebration of scholarship and the role of education in our democracy in a symposium at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The symposium, “Free People Read Freely: Literacy, Inclusion and Democracy,” will feature speakers and panel discussions on topics including book banning, censorship and the importance of reading to foster public dialogue, inclusion and engaged citizenship.

University of Illinois Press and the Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Illinois will present the event, which is an initiative of U of I System President Tim Killeen.

The event will be at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, the I Hotel and the Illinois Conference Center. Organizers will announce additional details.