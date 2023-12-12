Save the Date: UIC Undergraduate Research Forum 2024

The UIC Undergraduate Research Forum will take place Monday, April 15, 2024, at the UIC Dorin Forum.

This important campuswide event, organized by the Office of Undergraduate Research and External Fellowships and the Office of Student Success and Belonging, showcases undergraduate student research covering a broad range of scholarship across a variety of disciplines. If you are an undergraduate student involved in a research or creative inquiry project under the direction of a UIC faculty member, please consider presenting at the Undergraduate Research Forum. Additional information will follow, including how undergraduate students can register to present and how UIC faculty, staff, graduate students and alumni can sign up to be judges.

Monday, April 15, 2024

Noon-4 p.m.

UIC Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

For more information, please contact:

Ramona Alcala

ralcal3@uic.edu