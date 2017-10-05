Scholarships, call for applications- CCC, Drumright, and JNC
Scholarships – US & International/Grads and Undergrads — Scholarships
Eligible are undergraduate and graduate, US national and international UIC degree-seeking students.
Deadline is Friday, 11/03/2017 by 05:00 p.m.
The Office of International Affairs invites eligible UIC students to apply for the following available scholarships:
- Chicago Consular Corps Scholarship. Fifteen successful applicants will each receive $1,000.00.
- John and Grace Nuveen International Development Fund. Ten successful applicants will each receive $800.
- Everett and Florence Drumright Scholarship. Ten successful applicants will each receive $1,000.00
Deadline is Friday, 11/03/2017 by 05:00 p.m.
To download an application, please visit OIA’s webpage: https://oia.uic.edu
Contact the Office of International Affairs for more information at oia@uic.edu, or call (312) 996-5455.
For more information, please contact:
Nora Bonnin
oia@uic.edu
Contact
Categories