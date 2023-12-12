School of Theatre and Music: Happy Holidays video

On behalf of the UIC School of Theatre and Music, we wish you a happy holiday!

Enjoy this video recap of our Holiday Concert at Benito Juarez Community Academy High School with the UIC music ensembles.

The prism-styled concert featured the Choirs, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Combos, Chamber groups, Mariachi Fuego, Percussion Ensemble, and special guests Mariachi Águilas de Benito Juarez Academy High School, Oliver Camacho, and Sarah Ponder. The concert concluded with all ensembles performing a holiday sing-along with the audience.

See the video.