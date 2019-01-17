School of Theatre & Music Courses – SP19

School of Theatre & Music

General Education Courses – SP19

Do you love theatre and/or music? Or do you just want to develop a greater appreciation?

Register for one or more general education courses offered by the UIC School of Theatre & Music (STM). Also, if you play an instrument or sing, consider auditioning for one of our music ensembles. Visit our website (theatreandmusic.uic.edu) for audition information.

The following GenEd courses are offered SPRING 2019 and have seats remaining. Although we are suggesting some section times in this email, there may be other sections available, so check the course schedule for the full section listings. Register soon – STM classes fill up quickly!

All courses fulfill the Understanding the Creative Arts core. Additional cores are noted.

THEATRE

**NEW GEN ED COURSE: THTR 102: Introduction to Theatre (3 credits)

Students explore the history and collaborative nature of the theatre experience through readings, lectures, and attendance at two plays. Culminates in an original small group performance. Attendance at Department of Theatre production(s) required. Field trips required at a nominal fee.

TR 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (CRN 42218)

THTR 101: Introduction the Theatre: Pre-modern Theatre

An introduction to the history and development of theatre and theatrical literature Ancient Greece to the modern era, with a focus on Western theatre traditions. Play attendance required. (Understanding the Past)

TR 9:30-10:45 a.m. (CRN 39480)

MUSIC

MUS 100: Introduction to Music

Understanding what to listen for in music; emphasizes representative works from the Western classical tradition. Suggested sections:

TR 8-9:15 a.m. (CRN 20430)

TR 3:30-4:45 p.m. (CRN 28839)

TR 5-6:15 p.m. (CRN 30642)

MUS 107: Fundamentals of Music Theory

Notation, metrical organization and rhythmic structure, scales and key signatures, intervals, triads, ear training, and sight singing. Suggested sections:

MWF 11-11:50 a.m. (CRN 36576)

MWF 10-10:50 a.m. (CRN 17464)

TR 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (CRN 20432)

TR 3:30-4:45 p.m. (CRN 37230)

MWF 4-4:50 p.m. (CRN 41546)

MUS 114: Jazz History

A nontechnical survey of the history and development of jazz from its West African roots to contemporary styles. (Understanding the Past) Suggested sections:

TR 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (CRN 31892)

TR 12:30-1:45 p.m. (CRN 37206)

TR 5-6:15 p.m. (CRN 24155)

MUS 115: Opera

Historical survey tracing the growth and development of opera from its beginnings to the present.

MWF 10-10:50 a.m. (CRN 31893)

NEW STM COURSES (Courses do NOT fulfill a general education core):

**NEW COURSE: MUS 159: Pop Rock Ensemble (1 credit)

Open to all students with any type of experience in drums, keyboard, electric guitar, bass guitar, or vocals, as well as sax, trumpet or trombone. If you have any experience and would like play music by artists like The Beatles, Earth Wind & Fire, George Benson, Lenny Kravitz and others. this is the place for you. The band will be led by noted arranger and performer Carey Deadman.

M 6-8:20 p.m. (CRN 33942)

**NEW COURSE: THTR 246 Acting Fundamentals for Non-majors II (3 credits)

Building on Acting Fundamentals (THTR 145), students expand knowledge of theatre ideas/vocabulary and develop acting skill through readings, scene work, audition practices, and attendance at theatre productions in Chicago and UIC. Prerequisite: THTR 145 or consent of the instructor.

TR 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. (CRN 42208)

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Reeves

mreeves@uic.edu