Search for the New Executive Director of Extended Campus

I am pleased to inform you that the search for a new Executive Director of Extended Campus is underway. The search committee is being chaired by Bo Fernhall, Dean and Professor in the College of Applied Health Sciences.

The Executive Director provides administrative leadership and oversight in the development and expansion of Extended Campus programs. The Executive Director is responsible for managing an annual budget of $5M, a full-time staff of 19 employees and enrollments of approximately 10,000 participants annually. The responsibilities of this position include establishing strategic directions and initiatives; supervising a team of professionals; managing the budget and allocation of resources; overseeing online compliance regulations; creating and maintaining critical internal and external relationships to support implementation of the university’s mission; and developing online, professional development and certificate programs.

As members of our university community, we encourage you to share this opportunity broadly with your colleagues to ensure the best possible pool of applicants for this exciting opportunity. For more information on the position, and search committee members please visit adminsearches.uic.edu/edec/. For fullest consideration, candidates must apply and submit their letter of interest and resume by December 11, 2017.

