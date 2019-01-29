Search for UIC Vice Chancellor for Advancement and UIF Senior Vice President

Dear Colleagues,

As the co-chairs of the search committee for the dual position of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement and the Senior Vice President of the University of Illinois Foundation, we encourage members of the university community to share this opportunity broadly with your colleagues to ensure the best possible pool of applicants for this exciting opportunity. The search committee is being assisted by Witt/Kieffer Executive Search.

The Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Senior Vice President (VCA/SVP) is responsible for the strategic development and management of fundraising plans, priorities and activities and alumni engagement at UIC, and the contribution to the University of Illinois System’s multi-billion fundraising campaign to conclude in 2022. The VCA/SVP is a member of the senior leadership team and reports to UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis and UIF President James H. Moore.

The next VCA/SVP will be a highly experienced advancement leader with substantial, successful fundraising experience, ideally in university, academic medical and/or healthcare philanthropy. Demonstrating superior communication and relationship-building skills, the VCA/SVP will have the opportunity to evaluate and align the advancement organization to ensure optimal productivity and success. The VCA/SVP will also have the opportunity to play a central role in the creation of the University of Illinois at Chicago Alumni Association. The VCA/SVP will arrive in the middle of a comprehensive $3.1 billion University of Illinois fundraising campaign, which will require a leader who has the ambition and stamina to see that effort to a successful conclusion. The VCA/SVP will be a change agent demonstrating a professional history characterized by high integrity, intellectual curiosity, personal gravitas and an unrelentingly collaborative spirt.

If you wish to nominate an individual for this dual position, please send the name and contact information to Dennis M. Barden, Senior Partner, and Melissa Fincher, Senior Associate, at UICadvancement@wittkieffer.com. It is expected that the new VCA/SVP will start no later than June 30, 2019.

For fullest consideration, candidates must apply and submit a resume and letter of interest by February 11, 2019. The position notice can be found online.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Co-Chair, UIC Vice Chancellor for Advancement and UIF Senior Vice President

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Co-Chair, UIC Vice Chancellor for Advancement and UIF Senior Vice President

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu